Flash flooding causes issues in Lincoln County

Sixteen inches of rain in less than 24 hours left roads and properties flooded in Brookhaven and Lincoln County.

On Lipsey street, Maxine Jones was cut off from her husband and grandchildren by a lake in her front yard.

"The street is closed off," explained Jones. "It's horrible, cause I don't know what's going to happen if the water gets into my house."

Jones says a nearby culvert had clogged, causing the problem.

Industrial Drive and other streets in Brookhaven are closed, also overrun with water.

On Jakes Trail, a 911 call went out Tuesday morning, relatives calling first responders to rescue their flooded family members.

The Sheriff's Department and the city having to use a Humvee to navigate the road, turned into a river.

"Scary it rose really fast. Like it's never done this," said Patrice Smith. "We've been here seven years, it's never done that."

"The water was just too far for us to get in and we had to leave our vehicles and everything," said Faye Byrd. "The water was going in the house and everywhere, the dogs were even underwater."

Debbie Graves and her dog Paisley, were also saved and brought to higher ground.

"This time it was washing over the road likely a hydrant had been turned on," said Graves. "I've never been terrified like this."

Six people in all were rescued on Jakes Trail. By noon, the waters began to recede there and across the county.

A record rainfall, that gave a few scares, but everyone survived.

