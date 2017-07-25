Emmett Till's historical marker rededicated after damaged by vandals

Tuesday, July 25, 2017 would have been Emmett Till's 76th birthday, but he was just a teen when he was savagely murdered in Money, Mississippi.

A historical sign recognizing the black teen who was kidnapped and killed in the Mississippi Delta back in the 1950's has been restored after vandals damaged it in June.

Prayers went up in Money, Mississippi as preachers, state and city leaders, as well as family of Emmett Till gathered around the restored monument.

“You can destroy the marker several times over, but the narrative is not going to change," said Dr. Leslie-Burl McLemore, Chair of Freedom Trail Task Force. "The memory of Emmett Till and what he stood for and what his death meant will linger and last with us until the end of time.”

The maker is part of the Freedom Trail and sits near the grocery store where Till was accused of filtering with a white shopkeeper. That false accusation later led to the 14-year-old's tragic death.

Till's cousins reflected on his brutal murder.

“We remembered him through his mom's eye and Mamie always told me he was a good son," said Till’s cousin Anna Williams. "She said he had a lisp and speech impediment and he didn't do that. She said as long as you live, I want you to let the people know that my son was reared right and he didn't do that.”

Till's mother decided on an open casket to show her son's badly beaten body. The story, along with a reflection of his life and legacy is all told on this sign.

“It looks good, it looks good. I like it,” said another family member.

Before family and admires of Till left this historical monument, they sang happy birthday to the slain civil rights icon.

The Freedom Trail marker cost $8,000 to build. It was first dedicated in 2011 and the repairs cost around $500.

