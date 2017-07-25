Road collapses swallowing car, woman climbs to safety

Flash flooding closed roads in Lawrence county where there were heavy downpours overnight and throughout the morning Tuesday.

Flood waters overtook New Hebron Baptist Church near downtown, as well as a local restaurant. But even more dangerous was East Smith Ferry Road in Silver Creek. The road, in the northeastern part of the county, was covered with water and collapsed.

Monday afternoon a silver Ford Mustang drove through flood waters and was swallowed by the crumbling earth and pavement.

Lawrence County officials said the 18-year-old woman behind the wheel climbed to safety and suffered only minor injuries. No one else was in the vehicle.

"We got a text message saying that they thought there was an accident here on East Smith Ferry," said Lawrence County Emergency Management Director Tony Norwood. "We came here and of course this is what we see. The road is completely blown in two. We got a gray Mustang. We have made contact with the lady that was driving it. She's at the Lawrence County hospital being checked out".

The torrential rain turned the intersection of Ferguson Mill and Ella Bryant roads into a flowing stream. It was still covered with flood waters Monday evening.

The roadway is closed beyond the intersection in the Silver Creek area. MDOT is also inspecting the Highway 43 North bridge in New Hebron in anticipation of reopening it Monday night.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.