Hinds County Deputies bust alleged drug dealer in Jackson charged with 2012 murder

Hinds County Sheriff’s Special Operations investigators assisted by Jackson-Hinds-Clinton Swat Team, executed a search warrant at a residence at 6300 Old Canton Road in Jackson early Tuesday morning.

29-year-old Jeremy Deuntae Walters, of Jackson, was taken into custody around 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and charged with possession of a controlled substance (Xanax) with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.

“We are always pleased to remove guns from known felons," said Major Pete Luke. "However, deputies are tasked with putting themselves in a dangerous situation to get the job done.”

Walters is being held at the Raymond Detention Center. He will go before a judge this week.

In 2012, Walters was arrested and charged with murder in the July 4 shooting death of 21-year-old Fredrick Williams.

READ MORE: Arrest made in fatal July 4th shooting

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.