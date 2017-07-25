Can Habitat Homes rehabilitate Greenview Drive?

After two shootings took place near the Habitat for Humanity's Greenview Drive project, some are questioning if the organization can succeed in its goal of rehabilitating the abandoned block.

After moving with his wife and four children from Brandon, Shavers Houston says living in his new, five bedroom Habitat for Humanity home has been a blessing and an adjustment.

"Being able to own a home for the low mortgage payments, that we are making, is a better decision," Houston explained. "But coming from Brandon to Jackson, it's a humongous change. I mean, our children, they don't come outside now due to a lot of the gunshots you may hear."

Neighbors agreed with Houston saying, although they have had two shootings on their street within the last week, they feel safe since their homes have not been broken into and since most of the shots they do hear, come from down the road.

"A lot of people are just happy to be here now," Houston said. "I think the area is a nice area for people to move. It's not all that bad like people think it is."

Habitat for Humanity began Phase 1 of the Greenview Drive Project back in September 2015. In this phase, the organization hopes to tear down many of the abandoned homes, replacing them with 20 new ones.

