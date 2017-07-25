QB battle headlines beginning of fall camp at Southern Miss

The old coaching cliche in football goes something like, "If you have two quarterbacks, you have none." Such is the dilemma for Southern Miss as their search for a starter continues.

"We could be two weeks before the first game, we could be a week before the first game, we could be game time." 2nd year head coach Jay Hopson said.

Players reported for fall camp on Monday and all eyes will be on that two-man quarterback battle. Junior Kwadra Griggs and sophomore Keon Howard will compete to replace the program's all-time leading passer, Nick Mullens.

After neither emerged as a front-runner during spring ball, Jay Hopson says there's still no time-table for a decision.

"Keon and Kwadre have both practiced hard, they both competed hard this Spring." Hopson added. "We're gonna let them compete. Best man's gonna win but if it's an equal battle both will play."

The Golden Eagles will hold their first on-field workout Wednesday morning. Southern Miss opens the season September 2nd at home against Kentucky.

