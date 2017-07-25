Family of 17-year-old killed in Lincoln County shooting rampage speaks out

The man accused of killing eight people in Lincoln County back in May appears in court Wednesday. Willie Corey Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a deputy and seven family members.

"We're strong enough to admit the truth. And the truth is, our son is gone. And not by mistake," said Shon Blackwell, whose 17-year-old son, Jordan Blackwell, was killed in the rampage.

Jordan's mother Tiffany pulled up the driveway in her car as WLBT and FOX40 were knocking on her door Tuesday, and she was already wiping away tears as she exited the vehicle. She explained a song had come on the radio that reminded her of her son.

"Our feelings is, in the graveyard. Our son, his body is there. So day by day we're accepting it, but the only way we can accept it, we have to tell the truth about what it is," said Tiffany's husband Shon.

Two months after Willie Corey Godbolt was accused of killing eight people in a shooting rampage, a new door guards the Blackwell's home, but the same ache weighs in their hearts.

"It took us a while to come to the point to just announce, to say out loud, that he's a murderer," said Shon Blackwell. "At first we would say accident or incident. But we're calling it what it is. He's a murderer."

Jordan Blackwell was a star linebacker at Brookhaven High School.

Bullet holes still scraped into the living room floorboards serve as a constant reminder of the night he was taken from his family.

"Even if the floor was repaired, it would still be a constant reminder. But we still refuse to let Satan or Corey himself win by making us leave our home," said Jordan's father.

Godbolt will be in Justice Court Tuesday morning at 11.

The Blackwell family says they'll be there for the hearing, along with the other families of the victims.

"I just want to see his demeanor. And I want him to see me, see how I hurt, how my family hurts," said Shon Blackwell, who added that he has forgiven Godbolt, but still feels justice should be served as the family tries to recover.

WLBT and FOX40 will be in the courtroom Wednesday when a judge decides whether Godbolt's case should be bound over to the Grand Jury.

