Good morning. Heavy downpours on Tuesday displaced a number of residents, especially in Lincoln and Lawrence counties. We have new pictures of the flooding this morning and an update on cleanup efforts, now that the rain has stopped.

As for the chances of more rain, Meteorologist Patrick Ellis says the worst of it should be behind us. He'll have the First Alert Forecast all morning long.

Also today, the man accused of killing seven family members and a sheriff's deputy in May is scheduled to be in court. We'll look ahead to Willie Godbolt's preliminary hearing.

Join us on WLBT from 5-7 and on Fox 40 from 7-9.