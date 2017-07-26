Lincoln Co. killing suspect's case turned over to grand jury

The man accused of shooting and killing 8 people, including a Lincoln County sheriff's deputy was in court today at 11:00 a.m.

His case has been bound over to the grand jury by a judge brought in from Pike County.

RELATED: Man accused of killing 8 people in Lincoln County had violent history

Godbolt is charged with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first-degree murder.

Investigators say he was arguing with his estranged wife at a home in Brookhaven Memorial Day weekend.

When a deputy responded to a disturbance call at the house, Godbolt shot and killed him.

He later gunned down seven of his relatives and acquaintances, including two children.

The Blackwell family says they are still coping with the loss of their loved ones but they will be at today's hearing.

RELATED: Family of 17-year-old killed in Lincoln County shooting rampage speaks out

We will update this story with the latest on his court hearing today.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.