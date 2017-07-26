Copiah Co. asks for public's help finding suspected shooter

Copiah County Sheriff Department is asking for the public's help to find a suspect wanted in a shooting.

On July 16th, around 1:00 a.m. deputies responded to residential area of Smith Bradley Lane in Hazlehurst to a shooting resulted in a 25-year-old male being struck in the back from an apparent gunshot.

According to Sheriff Harold Jones with Copiah County Sheriff's Office, a 25-year-old man was sitting on the front porch of his home when he got up to go inside and was shot in the back.

The victim didn't see the shooter and has been treated and released from the hospital. Investigators did locate a shotgun casing near by.

This is an active investigation.

If you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477) or send on www.P3tips.com.

You can also submit a tip online by clicking on the tab on Central MS Crimes Stoppers FB page.

