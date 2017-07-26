Two arrested after chase involving 18-wheeler

WTOK is reporting that a chase involving a stolen 18-wheeler ended in Enterprise and two suspects have been taken into custody.

According to MHP, the owner of the truck in Arkansas reported that his 18-wheeler was stolen. Sergeant Andy West with the Mississippi Highway Patrol says authorities were able to track the vehicle by GPS and made contact with the vehicle on Highway 19 near Allen Swamp Road.

Authorities then pursued the truck south on Highway 19 through the city of Meridian on to Interstate 20. The truck then drove down Interstate 59 before it ended right before at the South Enterprise exit around mile marker 134.

Sergeant West says one man and one woman were taken into custody without incident at the scene.

According to WTOK, spike strips were deployed to stop the truck. State police were searching the truck at the scene.

Several agencies assisted in the chase including the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Department, Meridian Police Department, Jasper County Sheriff's Department, and other authorities.

WTOK says the Mississippi Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. No charges have been announced at this time.

