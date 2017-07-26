When does school start? - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

When does school start?

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A new school year is just around the corner, which means it’s time for 3 On Your Side’s Back-to-School coverage.

SCHOOL START DATES:

August 3rd

  • Canton Public Schools

August 8th

  • Jackson Public Schools
  • Rankin County Schools
  • Hartfield Academy

August 9th

  •  Hinds County Schools
  •  Madison County Schools
  • Pearl High School
  • Jackson Academy (Upper)

August 10th

  • Clinton Public Schools
  • Vicksburg-Warren Schools
  • Jackson Academy (Lower)
  • Madison-Ridgeland Academy

August 11th

  • Jackson Prep

August 14th

  •  St. Andrews Episcopal School

