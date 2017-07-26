Shots fired into Vicksburg home; leaving one woman injured

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
The Senate is plunging into full-fledged debate on the Republican effort to demolish the Obama health care law.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
A man who authorities say ran a prostitution ring in three different states and his mother were both sentenced in federal court in Columbia on Wednesday.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer has been identifiedMore >>
A Memphis father and his 3-year-old son escaped their burning apartment Wednesday morning.More >>
A Memphis father and his 3-year-old son escaped their burning apartment Wednesday morning.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>
As a part of the execution process the inmate is allowed to make a request for a final meal.More >>