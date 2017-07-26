Shots fired into Vicksburg home; leaving one woman injured

A woman was injured when shots were fired into a house in the 200 block of Central Drive in Vicksburg early Wednesday morning.

Police received the call around 3:30 a.m.

According to Captain Sandra Williams with the Vicksburg Police Department, the woman was shot in the leg. She was taken to Merit Health River Region and then transferred to UMMC in Jackson.

Her current condition is unknown.

Two children were inside the house at the time of the shooting, but weren't injured.

Williams said 3 people have been detained for questioning, but no charges have been filed.

The motive has not been determined.

We will update this developing story.

