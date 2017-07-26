Roof of Summit church caves in - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Roof of Summit church caves in

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Source: Councilwoman Pauline Monley Source: Councilwoman Pauline Monley
Source: Councilwoman Pauline Monley Source: Councilwoman Pauline Monley
Source: Councilwoman Pauline Monley Source: Councilwoman Pauline Monley
SUMMIT, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The roof of Triumph the Church Kingdom of God in Christ in Summit collapsed on Wednesday.

Neighbors reported hearing a loud boom.

The cause of the collapse is now being investigated by the Summit Fire Department. 

Church officials aren't sure what happened. The weather was clear on Wednesday, but there were heavy rains three days prior. 

The integrity of the rest of the church is unknown.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly