Flood cleanup begins in Lincoln and Lawrence Counties

The cleanup continued Wednesday in Lincoln and Lawrence counties after flash flooding caught many there off-guard Tuesday.

"I was shocked at how bad it was, but thankful that it wasn't as bad as it could have been," said Debbie Graves.

Saved from the floodwaters by first responders Tuesday, Graves returned to her soaked property only to find her storage shed and car, flooded.

Luckily her home sat up high enough and just the skirting on her trailer will need repairs.

"It was under the house," explained Graves. "It could have pulled it apart. We could have lost it all, but thank god there is a god who is still in control."

Next door in Lawrence county, East Smith Ferry Road is still washed out.

A culvert collapsed claiming a car in the peak of the flood.

Down the road at New Hebron Baptist Church, a Servpro crew works to repair damage left by almost two inches of water in part of the sanctuary.

"Right now, we're dealing with moisture in our walls so were having to pull, have Servpro here, having to pull the molding off the walls of the baseboard," said Pastor Mike Green. "They're having to put equipment in to dry our walls out to avoid mold from growing black mold."

Church officials say almost 16 inches of rain fell in two days and they're not covered by flood insurance.

A costly tax from mother nature, they will have to overcome.

