Clean up or Pay up and Serve Time! It's the new motto Jackson City Leaders are giving the city's code enforcement law, an upgrade from a civil penalty to a misdemeanor that might put you behind bars if you don't take care of your property.
"This is an effort for habitual offenders who ignore warnings from community improvement," said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "It's a way to get their attention to let them know we are not just concerned with small penalties anymore. We are going to see about putting you in jail for a couple of days."
While the city has been demolishing abandoned lots, later billing owners on their taxes, City Code Enforcement Officers say the city is only getting back a little over half of what it's spending; telling MSNewsNow many of Jackson's property owners live out of town or state.
"We're not going to go spend $300/$400 to extradite them back for a misdemeanor," said the Commander for JPD's Support Service, Jaye Coleman. "But if we can get that property back on the tax roll and get some owners in the properties, especially people already in the neighborhood, then it will be a win-win."
Once city leaders get the amendment into effect, Jackson property owners will get a clean slate. That means if you've had a warning in the past and the problem isn't fixed yet, you don't need to run out this minute and do it but you should do it soon and take future warnings more seriously.
Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.
