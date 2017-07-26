Hood, Reeves spar over budget in Neshoba Fair speeches

The confessed killer's behavior angered the judge so much that he asked prosecutors to take the case to trial instead of accepting a plea deal.More >>
Documents show that Southaven officers went to the wrong house to serve a warrant on Monday, which resulted in the shooting death of a man who did not have any active warrants out for his arrest.More >>
President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
One person is dead and six are injured after an Ohio State Fair ride malfunction, authorities said.More >>
Police in Lorain have arrested a mother after her eight children were found living in a "disgusting" home. The children were smeared with feces and living in a home infested with bedbugs and covered with mold.More >>
Ronald Phillips, the man convicted for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter, was executed Wednesday morning by lethal injection. His execution was Ohio's first in more than three years.More >>
A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm.More >>
A Portales infant has died and a second child has been hospitalized after being left in a hot car Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The 16-year-old shot and killed by a Marion Police Department officer is identified as Aries Clark.More >>
Brent Kelley, of Nashville, took this photo at a Sonic showing an elderly man feeding ice cream to his wife. In his Facebook post, Kelley wrote that it was "a beautiful display of love."More >>
