Hood, Reeves spar over budget in Neshoba Fair speeches

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) - Two top statewide officials are giving sharply different views of the Mississippi budget, reflecting partisan differences in speeches at the Neshoba County Fair.

Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and Republican Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves made back-to-back speeches Wednesday.

Hood says the Republican-controlled Legislature is hurting people by cutting mental health funding as opioid addiction spreads. He also says lawmakers have fallen short in funding schools and highways.

Reeves says Hood and other "liberals" are entrenched in state government and are fighting Republicans' efforts to cut taxes.

Reeves and Hood are widely seen as possible contenders for governor in 2019. But, neither made a formal announcement of candidacy at the fair.

Republican Gov. Phil Bryant is limited to two terms and can't run again. He speaks at the fair Thursday.

