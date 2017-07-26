Accused Lincoln County murder suspect appears in court

Willie Corey Godbolt, the man accused of killing 8 people in Lincoln County over Memorial Day weekend was in court today.

Eyes of victims' family members were all locked on him as he entered the courtroom.

Shonda and Myrtis May lost seven family members the night of the mass shooting.

"I have mixed emotions as far as being angry, sad," said Shonda May, whose sister, Sheila Burrage, was killed in the shooting. "I miss my sister and my brother-in-law. Both of them were a big part of my life."

They've lost faith in the saying "Time can heal all wounds."

"I've learned how to pray more, listen more, and I'm praying for a lot of understanding," said Myrtis May, Sheila Burrage's mother.

This mass shooting affects the entire community in Lincoln County; so much so that two judges had to recuse themselves, and a special judge had to be brought in from Pike County to make sure he's completely impartial going into the case.

Godbolt has two attorneys, Gus Sermos and Paul Luckett.

"It could end up being a capital murder/death penalty case," explained Sermos. "In the state of Mississippi, they prefer to have two lawyers on a case like that."

They're entering a plea of not guilty, even though several witnesses have said Godbolt committed the crimes, and he confessed to at least one shooting on video.

"We're fighting the whole thing at this point, because they have to put together a case first, and we haven't seen the case they've put together," said Sermos.

Some of Godbolt's family expects he might try to plea insanity, but they say they don't buy it.

"At the end of the day, do I think he was crazy? No. Far from crazy. He's intelligent. And he's intelligent enough to kill, so he's intelligent enough to pay for it," said Shon Blackwell, whose son, Jordan Blackwell, was killed in the rampage.

The case was bound over to a grand jury. It'll likely be two to three months before the case goes before the next hearing.

"It's hard," said Myrtis May. "It's very hard, but I'm learning to live with it. I'm learning to deal with it a little better."

