M-Braves catcher Kade Scivicque promoted to AAA

Press Release from the Mississippi Braves

Mississippi Braves catcher Kade Scivicque has been promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett from Double-A Mississippi. In corresponding moves, catcher Joe Odom has been transferred back to the M-Braves from Gwinnett.

Scivicque, 24, was hitting .269 with 11 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 25 RBI through 68 games with the M-Braves this season. The catcher posted .314 and .300 batting averages in the months of April and May, respectively, and was selected as a 2017 Southern League All-Star. A native of Baton Rouge, LA, Scivicque was acquired by the Braves from Detroit along with Mike Aviles on August 16, 2016, in exchange for Erick Aybar. He was hitting .282 through 106 games at High-A Lakeland at the time of the trade last season. Scivicque was originally selected by Detroit in the fourth round of the 105 draft out of LSU.

Odom, 25, spent most of season on the disabled list and had appeared in four games with the M-Braves, posting a .500 average (5-for-10), before joining Gwinnett. With the G-Braves, Odom went 0-for-7 in three games behind the plate. He began the 2016 season at High-A Carolina where he posted a .292 batting average with 12 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 29 RBI in 52 games before moving up to Double-A Mississippi. In 39 games with the M-Braves, Odom hit .259 with eight extra-base hits and nine RBI. The catcher was selected by the Braves in the 13th round of the 2013 draft out of Huntingdon.

