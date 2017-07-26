EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video disputes DA Smith's claim that MBN agents framed Butler

WLBT has obtained EXCLUSIVE video that disputes Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith's claim that MBN agents framed Christopher Butler, who was found guilty of drug possession this week and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

State attorneys claimed Butler received prosecution protection from the Hinds County DA Robert Shuler Smith.

READ MORE: Inmate letter claims he was questioned about Hinds County DA relationship

Wednesday, Butler witnessed one day of testimony in his case in Hinds County Circuit Court. By evening, both sides had rested, and jurors went into deliberation.

Butler was indicted on charges of possession of marijuana, less than five kilograms.

RELATED: Former Hinds Assistant DA admits to taking bribe

Assistant Attorney General Stanley Alexander called an undercover Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Agent to the stand Wednesday. He told jurors about the April 2011 raid on Butler's home.

The narcotics agent said MBN confiscated home surveillance equipment and video. That video appeared to show Butler placing four zip lock bags into an ottoman in the home.

Agents were later seen in video locating the bags in the ottoman which they said was marijuana.

Tara Milam, a forensic scientist with the Mississippi State Crime Laboratory, testified that the substance in the bags was marijuana. The agent also testified about what led them to raid Butler's home.

"This was an individual that I worked with numerous times in the past," said the unidentified undercover agent. "The reason for obtaining the search warrant was the confidential informant had provided information about the residence".

Kevin Rundlett, Butler's attorney, questioned surveillance video of a K-9 searching the living room and hitting on a speaker that contained no drugs. He also pointed out three separate scenes where agents turned or blocked cameras in the residence after the raid.

"Looks like he moved the camera," said Rundlett as the surveillance video played in the courtroom. "One of the agents that you know was there that day."

"It's possible he was trying, he was going to take the camera for seizure purposes and the decision was made not to," the MBN agent answered.

Robert Shuler Smith's second trail starts Monday, July 31.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.