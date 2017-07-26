Hattiesburg running back Fabian Franklin commits to MSU

IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
Mississippi State picked up another big commitment on the recruiting trail on Monday. Hattiesburg High School running back Fabian Franklin choose MSU over Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee among a number of other offers.
Franklin's decision means the Bulldogs now have verbal commitments from four of Mississippi's Top-Five class of 2018 prospects, according to 247 Sports. Franklin rushed for 15 touchdowns last year before the Tigers were eliminated in the 2nd Round of the 5A playoffs.
IF YOU HAVE A STORY IDEA CONTACT WLBT/WDBD AT (601) 960-4426 OR EMAIL US AT News@WLBT.COM.
WLBT
(601) 948-3333EEO Report Closed Captioning
WDBD
(601) 948-3731EEO Report Closed Captioning
715 South Jefferson Street
Jackson, MS 39201
(601)948-3333
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.