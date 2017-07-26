Hattiesburg running back Fabian Franklin commits to MSU - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hattiesburg running back Fabian Franklin commits to MSU

Posted by Jeff Barker, Sports Reporter
Connect
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
HATTIESBURG, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Mississippi State picked up another big commitment on the recruiting trail on Monday. Hattiesburg High School running back Fabian Franklin choose MSU over Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee among a number of other offers. 

Franklin's decision means the Bulldogs now have verbal commitments from four of Mississippi's Top-Five class of 2018 prospects, according to 247 Sports. Franklin rushed for 15 touchdowns last year before the Tigers were eliminated in the 2nd Round of the 5A playoffs. 

Powered by Frankly