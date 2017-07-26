One dead in Jackson double shooting - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

BREAKING

One dead in Jackson double shooting

Posted by Waverly McCarthy, Digital Content Producer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a deadly double shooting near the corner of Northside Drive and Sunset Drive. 

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, one man was killed on the scene and another was transported to the hospital.

There is no information regarding the identity of the victims. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

