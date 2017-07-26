One dead in Jackson double shooting

The Jackson Police Department is on the scene of a deadly double shooting near the corner of Northside Drive and Sunset Drive.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, one man was killed on the scene and another was transported to the hospital.

JPD on scene of a double shooting at Northside Dr. near Sunset Dr. One male confirmed deceased on scene, one transported to the hospital. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 27, 2017

There is no information regarding the identity of the victims.

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

