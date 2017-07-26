Police identify man killed in Jackson double shooting

The Jackson Police Department responded to a deadly double shooting near the corner of Northside Drive and Sunset Drive Wednesday night.

JPD has identified the victim as 20-year-old Dalvin Devonte' Rhymes.

A suspect was questioned and released and no charges have been filed at this time.

According to JPD Commander Tyree Jones, one man was killed on the scene and another was transported to the hospital by a private vehicle to Merit Health.

JPD on scene of a double shooting at Northside Dr. near Sunset Dr. One male confirmed deceased on scene, one transported to the hospital. — Jackson Police Dept. (@JacksonMSPolice) July 27, 2017

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available.

This is the city's 33rd homicide of 2017.

