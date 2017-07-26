Jackson Prep maintains competitive edge despite continued dominance

When you've won five-straight championships, how do you stay motivated? Somehow, Jackson Prep finds a way to avoid that complacency year in and year out.

The Patriots opened practice this week and glancing over this Prep roster, it looks like they're in for another dominating season. Entering his 21st season, Ricky Black has been head coach longer than all his players have been alive. On top of that, the team's top playmaker, Jerrion Ealy, is still just a Junior. So as the Patriots go for a 6-peat, what's their motivation?

"It's a legacy." said senior defensive lineman William Cotten said. "You don't want to end the streak you know we're going on six."

"I think the expectation of the fanbase, and the school and of the players." Black added. "And all the players feel that accountability that they've got to play their very best."

The Patriots open their quest for six-straight at home August 18th against East Rankin Academy.

