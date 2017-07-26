Manhunt ends for suspect wanted for assaulting a Florence Police Officer

A Rankin County manhunt for a suspect who assaulted an officer has ended.

Sources say a female office with the Florence Police Department made a traffic stop Wednesday night when she noticed the driver or possibly an occupant had a hypodermic needle.

She ordered him to drop it and that is when the officer was pushed down.

The suspect took off on foot.

Officers including a K-9 unit searched the area and that suspect is now in custody, caught around 9:30 p.m.

Several agencies including the Rankin County Sheriff's Department were involved in the search.

