JPD on scene of possible hostage situation on Langley Street

JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

JPD is on the scene of a possible hostage situation in the 4500 block of Langley Street. 

The Hostage Negotiation Team has been activated and is responding. 

This is a developing story. We will update this as more information becomes available. 

