Two men taken to hospital after police standoff on Langley Street

A police standoff in the 4500 block of Langley Street ended early Thursday morning.

According to Commander Tyree, around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday there was a wreck on Robinson Road and Langley Street. Two men got out of the wrecked car and broke into a blue Chevy Caprice car parked at a hair salon near by.

According to Commander Jones, police believe one of the men was possibly being held against his will.

The SWAT team and the Hostage was called out to assist. After several hours, authorities were able to get the two men out of the car.

They found a knife in the car after searching the car.

Robinson Road and Langley Street were closed to traffic but have since been reopened.

Police are not identifying the two men other then they are both white males. One is 58-years-old and one is 56-years-old. They were both taken to the hospital for injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation. We are working to get more details on the incident from police.

