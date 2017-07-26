Jackson native Marcus Epps scores 1st MLS goal - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Jackson native Marcus Epps scores 1st MLS goal

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
Connect

Jackson native Marcus Epps scored his first MLS goal Wednesday night. His strike in the 81st minute put the finishing touches on a 3-0 Philadelphia Union victory over the Columbus Crew.

Epps has 2 goals in his rookie season. He scored in a U.S. Open Cup victory on June 15th. Marcus was the 25th overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly