Jackson native Marcus Epps scores 1st MLS goal

Jackson native Marcus Epps scored his first MLS goal Wednesday night. His strike in the 81st minute put the finishing touches on a 3-0 Philadelphia Union victory over the Columbus Crew.

.@marcusepps20 grabs his first career goal to make it 3-0! #PHIvCLB https://t.co/aq1kSffEFv — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 27, 2017

Epps has 2 goals in his rookie season. He scored in a U.S. Open Cup victory on June 15th. Marcus was the 25th overall pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.