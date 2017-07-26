UAW made thousands of dollars in contributions to local non-profits

The union vote at Canton's Nissan plant is just over a week away. Some employees are voicing their frustration after learning the United Auto Workers has given thousands of dollars to area non-profits, churches, hotels and individuals.

Some employees feel the UAW is buying votes.

"I was shocked," said Jason Brown. "I was very shocked."

"One Voice One Mississippi got paid $91,000 in 2016," said Kinoy Brown. "Along with the NAACP from 2016 to 2013, they received a $7,000 check, $5,000 check, $10,000 check. All I'm asking is be up front. If you are for the people let us know you are for the people."

Documentation shows the United Automobile Workers have funneled thousands of dollars to area organizations for several years ahead of the Nissan union vote.

Longtime Nissan employee Kinoy Brown said he believes the UAW is trying to sway votes.

"I think we are dominated more of the African Americans at Nissan," Brown said. "Of course they've reached out to our pastors and preachers and put them out front because they know we respect them and their title and the role they are playing in the churches. Of course we listen to them. I don't want our people to be blindfolded because they are speaking."

It is not illegal for the donations to be made.

"The General Baptist Association shows they received $100,000 in year 2013 and our president is right here in Canton, MS," Brown said. "He is one of the four front runners for the UAW. If there are no hidden agendas be open and honest with us, that's all we are asking."

"Bribe so to speak and to try and get them to go against Nissan is furthermore proof this is not a good idea," Brown said.

We reached out to the non profits for comment, but our calls have not yet been returned.

The Nissan union vote will start August 3.

