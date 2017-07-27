Florence Police Officer injured

A Florence Police Officer is reportedly okay this morning after she was assaulted Wednesday night.

The officer was assaulted after pulling a car over on Highway 49 for a traffic violation just before 9 p.m. The suspect, who had cut off his ankle monitoring bracelet, ran away on foot.

After a joint effort between the Florence Police, Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was found a short time later.

"Checked the woods the best they could," said Florence Police Chief Richard Thomas. "Called in a K9, K9 came out and apprehended the suspect by the woods."

The suspect is facing multiple charges. His identity has not yet been released.

