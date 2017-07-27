Man who assaulted Florence police officer identified

A Florence police officer is reportedly okay this morning after she was assaulted Wednesday night.

The officer was assaulted after pulling a car over on Highway 49 for a traffic violation just before 9 p.m. 31-year-old Michael Wilson II hit the female officer, knocking her to the ground, then he ran off.

Authorities said Wilson was wearing an ankle monitoring bracelet, but he cut it off and ran.

After a joint effort between the Florence Police, Richland Police and Rankin County Sheriff's Office, the suspect was found by a K9 officer a short time later.

"Checked the woods the best they could," said Florence Police Chief Richard Thomas. "Called in a K9, K9 came out and apprehended the suspect by the woods."

Wilson is facing multiple charges.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

