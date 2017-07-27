Crash on I-55 S at Beasley/Adkins blocking traffic - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Crash on I-55 S at Beasley/Adkins blocking traffic

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: MDOT Source: MDOT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Two lanes are shut down on I-55 South at Beasley/Adkins Blvd (Exit 102).

The right two lanes are blocked.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

We will update this as soon as we know more

