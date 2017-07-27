Richland fireman airlifted after truck collides with garbage truck

A wreck in Rankin County is causing traffic delays on US 49. All southbound lanes are blocked right now.

MHP's Corporal Henry says that a pick-up truck traveling south on 49 rear-ended a garbage truck that was picking up trash.

The driver of the pick-up truck was a Richland fireman. He has been airlifted to UMMC in critical condition.

This is happening near Collins Road.

MDOT estimates this will take about an hour to clear.

We are working to get more details.

