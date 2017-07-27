USM's Ito Smith enters senior season as one of nation's top rushers

On Wednesday, Southern Miss opened practice for the 2017 season. While the quarterback battle to replace Nick Mullens (program's all-time leading passer) continues, the Golden Eagles do return depth at the skill positions.

"A lot of buzz about the quarterback situation," Senior running back Ito Smith said. "Either one of those guys playing and we'll be just fine."

Leading a talented backfield, Ito Smith is back after rushing for 1,459 yards and 17 touchdowns in 2016. Smith is also a threat as a receiver out of the backfield, and the Golden Eagle offense will rely heavily on him as a dual-threat option this season.

As the hype around him builds, Smith is staying levelheaded.

"Just putting this team first ... all the individual accolades, the accomplishments, that'll happen. I believe we're gonna be just fine."

Smith also enters the season as the only active FBS player with over 3,000 career rushing yards and 1,000 career receiving yards.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.