CONSIDER THIS: Keeping College Coaching in Perspective

Dan Wolken, with USA TODAY Sports, was the person responsible for breaking the news about Ole Miss Coach Hugh Freeze. He had an interesting follow-up story questioning why fans put college football coaches on a pedestal and deify them instead of treating them like average people.

He goes on to challenge fans, and even the media, to stop fawning over coaches and their supposed virtuousness. He makes some great points.

Fans can have lofty expectations for success, and certainly expect coaches to make wise decisions, but when the fans hold a coach up as godlike and expect perfection, and the coaches try to live up to that expectation, even though that facade may be inaccurate, then ultimately no one should be surprised when things crumble.

Because at the end of the day, college coaches are just men and women, facing challenges and flaws just like the rest of the world.

