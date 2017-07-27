MBI cancels Silver Alert for Jackson man

Jordan Smith said he's seen a lot of strange things, but never a living animal thrown off a bridge.More >>
The indictment stated that 13-year-old Dylan planned to confront his father over "compromising photos."More >>
What was once an early weekend morning hunt for bargains and deals, the tradition of yard sales has now taken a cyber turn for the worse a shocking listing was posted.More >>
Richland County Sheriff's Department says two teens have been arrested in a crime spree that was escalating from a delivery robbery to armed robberies to a near sexual assault. And the victims were targeted because of their race, according to Sheriff Leon Lott.More >>
The Warden of David Wade Correctional Center confirmed that the woman kidnapped and killed Thursday night was the step-daughter of the Assistant Warden.More >>
The Senate has rejected a measure to repeal parts of former President Barack Obama's health care law.More >>
A North Carolina man remained in jail Thursday following his arrest in connection with a pregnant woman falling from the balcony of a North Myrtle Beach motel.More >>
A North Carolina woman is dead and another injured after a car ran into a golf cart Wednesday night in North Myrtle Beach. Horry County Deputy Coroner Tony Hendrick identified the victim as Kathern Snipes, 65, of Greensboro, NC.More >>
On Thursday, a six-day long manhunt for Jeremy Stroupe II, who Transylvania County deputies said led them on a chase, robbed a victim at gunpoint and then took off with the victim's bike into the Pisgah National Forest on Saturday, ended.More >>
