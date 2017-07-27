MBI cancels Silver Alert for Jackson man - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

MBI cancels Silver Alert for Jackson man

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Corey Jackson.....Source: MBI Corey Jackson.....Source: MBI
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has canceled a Silver Alert for 34-year of Corey Omarsmith Jackson of Jackson.

He has been found safe.

