MBI issues Silver Alert for Jackson Man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 34-year of Corey Omarsmith Jackson of Jackson. He is described as a black male, five-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Smith was last seen around 11:00 a.m. Thursday morning walking near the intersection of McDowell Road and SunCrest Drive. He was wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and black shoes with no laces.

Family members say Mr. Jackson suffers from a medical condition that may impair his Judgment. If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Corey Jackson, Contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-9601234.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

t