ICE Agents arrest man near school: "We are not targeting school registrations"

After having suspicion on a citizenship status, Immigration and Custom's enforcement agents arrested a man in Forest near one of the city's schools. Seeing this arrest happen put some in the community in fear that current school registration sites are being used to deport families and people who aren't citizens of this country.

"Ice does not conduct raids or set up check points," said the Public Affairs Officer for ICE's New Orleans Division, Thomas Byrd. "ICE conducts targeted enforcement operations on a daily basis. As far as the schools go, as a matter of policy, ICE does not conduct enforcement operations at places we have deemed to be sensitive locations, such as hospitals, school, areas or large protest, etc."

Only one man was arrested in Thursday Morning's immigration detention, however, Byrd says since October 1st of 2016 ICE has detained more than 5,000 people in their division alone:

Fiscal Year '17 (10/1/16-6/30/17): 5,284

Fiscal Year '16: 1418

Fiscal Year '15: 1496

Fiscal Year '14: 2097

Fiscal Year '13: 1893

"ICE does not release names of people we arrest," Byrd explained when asked who the arrested man in Forest was. "They have a right to privacy and unless that person authorizes their name to be released or it gets cleared through our privacy office.

If you recall in February of this year, ICE agents arrested 55 people across Jackson Metro Area and Meridian. MSNewsNow was only able to locate 12 warrants for people out of the 55 arrested.

