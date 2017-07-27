Pike County roof collapse investigations

Two unexpected roof collapses in one county, in one week's time.

First, the roof of the Jubilee Performing Arts Center collapsed Sunday in McComb without warning. Then Wednesday the roof of Triumph the Church and Kingdom of God in Christ fell in Summit.

"The sanctuary itself is pretty much demolished," said Pastor Rufus Rawls. "Everything fell from the roof into the sanctuary onto the pews so that's pretty much wiped out."

The church foyer and fellowship hall are the only things that survived here. A structural engineer will determine what caused it, but church officials believe it may have been record rainfall in recent days that contributed to the roof failure.

"We know God is able to restore this even beyond it's original state so we just trust in him and it's just a matter of faith," said Pastor Rawls.

Main Street in McComb is still closed. Engineers inspecting what is left of the performing arts school. Demolition slated to start Friday.

"The plan is to take it down to the second level which is the bottom windows," said Richard Coglan. "You can kind of see, they're going to take everything that's above that down to that level then clear the floor and re-evaluate and see if the building is structurally sound enough to save or not."

The contract to work on the building is for 21 days, although it could take less, to reopen one of the busiest intersections in McComb.

