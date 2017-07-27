C Spire tests new "Smart City" technology in Ridgeland

Ridgeland will soon be a "Smart City" through its partnership with C Spire. The telecommunications and technology corporation is offering technology to take travel and city efficiency to a new level.

Ridgeland will be the first testing site for energy management and traffic control through data retrieved from light and utility poles and traffic signals. The corporation will invest $41 trillion dollars over the next 20 years in various cities across the country.

"The traffic analytics can do things like identifying accidents faster," said C Spire Analyst Ivy Kelly. "It can hopefully analyze traffic flow patterns that might increase your efficiency during rush hour".

C Spire technology specialists say the infrastructure upgrades will use smart technology across a network of connector devices known as the "Internet of Things" or IOT.

"We're gonna be adding those to do that remote control and so that will send back information and the ability to control those specific lights," added Kelly. "And we'll look at those analytics and say hey how much energy is using with this particular pattern of behavior?"

Mayor Gene McGee said this is a way of thinking about how to use technology to make quality of life improvements citizens want and need.

C Spire is funding the two-month trial set for October and November.

