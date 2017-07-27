JSU, Hughes excited about adding Deion Pope to already strong defense

Jackson State is the latest Mississippi university to hit the practice field and open fall camp. The Tigers held their first of 29 preseason practices on Thursday.

Tony Hughes enters his second season with a strong defense that includes the intriguing addition of transfer defensive lineman Deion Pope. Coming out of Co-Lin, Pope was the top junior college defensive tackle in the country when he committed to Mississippi State.

After going through the Bulldogs offseason program, the Collins native decided to transfer to JSU. Hughes says his addition to an already impressive front four could take the Tigers defense to another level.

"Deion (Pope) is excited to be out here," Hughes said. "and we expect to see hopefully a dominant player that can transform our team from an average team to a great team. If it plays out, we got potential to be possibly one of the best defenses in the country."

The Tigers open the season September 2nd at TCU.

