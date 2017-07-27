Jackson Police investigating fatal shooting

A deadly argument between husband and wife. Police were called to 3738 John Adams Road around 6:30 Thursday night. 35 year old Abrey Jones was found shot to death. His wife, 37 year old Melissa Jones is being detained for questioning.

Commander Tyree Jones says investigators have learned there was an alleged physical altercation between the husband, his wife and their three young sons.

Commander Tyree Jones said, "allegedly the wife retrieved a handgun and fired a single gunshot striking him in the head. The wife has been taken into custody for questioning only at this particular time. She has been transported to Police Headquarters."

Commander Jones says there were signs of a struggle inside the home. The couple's sons, believed to be in their early teens, were also taken to Police Headquarters for questioning.

This is Jackson's 34th homicide this year.

