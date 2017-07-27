Illegal alien pleads guilty to gun possession

Rodrigo Hernandez-Garcia, age 32, an illegal alien from Mexico who was living in Bay St. Louis, pled guilty on July 26, 2017, before Chief District Judge Louis Guirola, Jr., to possession of a firearm by an illegal alien, announced Acting U. S. Attorney Harold Brittain.

Hernandez-Garcia will be sentenced on October 24, 2017, and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

He also faces deportation as a convicted felon.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations.

