Stores prepping for sales tax holiday

If you were thinking about getting a new wardrobe, now's the time! Mississippi's sales tax holiday starts Friday midnight.

Stores at the Outlets of Mississippi have been prepping for the tax holiday for weeks, stocking up on merchandise, and making sure they'll have plenty of staff on hand to help you out tomorrow.

The tax exemption applies to regular, non-specialized articles of clothing that cost under $100 for each individual item.

"Not all shoes, not all clothing items would qualify," explained Kathy Waterbury with the Department of Revenue. "For instance, sporting gear, typically is not exempt. Things such as baseball cleats or football pants with pads in them."

At the Outlets of Mississippi, several stores are having special promotions on top of the tax holiday.

"Most of the stores have big sales; end of season and back to school sales. All of our childcare's stores have uniforms," said Kathy Hackshaw, the General Manager for the Outlets of Mississippi.

And if you feel like treating yourself,

"It doesn't just apply to school clothes, it applies to all clothing under $100. So for those of us who are not in school anymore, we can also take advantage of it," added Waterbury.

Remember, the sale is a straight 48 hours through Friday and Saturday. So if you're doing some late-night browsing on the web and wondering about taxes online, not to worry!

Amazon said in a statement that they WILL be honoring the sales tax holiday for qualifying purchases.

And if you're feeling charitable after saving all that money with the tax exemption, and you happen to be at the Outlets of Mississippi,

"If you also buy something for a child that can't afford back to school clothes, the store will put them in our 'Stuff the Bus' box, and you get entered to win a $250 gift card," said Hackshaw.

That promotion runs through this weekend, until next Friday. The Outlets are also doing several new events and promotions, like a movie night on August 5.

Find out about what they're planning here: http://www.outletsofms.com/events

The Department of Revenue has an "Official Guide to the Sales Tax Holiday" you can check out on their website, dor.ms.gov. You can also call them at 601-923-7015 if you have any further questions about the holiday.

