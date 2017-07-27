Richland firefighter dies after crashing into back of garbage truck

Richland fire department officials say a Richland firefighter, who was involved in a crash with a garbage truck Thursday morning, has died.

The Southwest Madison County Fire Protection District also posted to Facebook saying 21-year-old Noah Pate died Friday.

Pate crashed into the back of a garbage truck Thursday on Highway 49 in Florence.

Prior to Friday he was listed in critical condition after being airlifted to the hospital just before 8 a.m. Members of Pate's work family who are trying to come to grips with this heartbreaking news.

"He was here full time and he loved it," said Battalion Chief Ricky Chapman. "He just turned 21 about two weeks ago. He just got married."

The news of one of their own involved in a heart stopping car accident has put the Richland Fire Department in distress. Just back in May, Noah Pate exchanged wedding vows. Battalion Chief Ricky Chapman described Pate as a loving man who has been on the force since February 2016.



"Since the time he started he has gone and completed the training at the Mississippi State Fire Academy and go this certification to be a firefighter," added Chapman. "He also attended Hinds Community College as an EMT and got his certification as a national registered emergency medical technician."



The Star native is known for his faith and helping others. He was home schooled from an early age.



"Noah is a very energetic hard working young man, said Chapman. "He cuts yards on his days off. He's involved in all kinds of clubs at church. If we have kids here who want to see the fire station he comes in and shows it to them."



Richland Police posted to social media, asking everyone to pray for their fellow firefighter.



"He's a prankster just like everyone in the fire department. They are family," said Chapman. "He always played good. Could give a joke and take a joke well. We are glad to have him here."



Thursday firefighters from surrounding cities including Pearl came and took over shifts so Richland firefighters could be with Pate.

