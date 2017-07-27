JSU opens fall camp once again in search of starting quarterback

If Tony Hughes revealed a fall camp wish list for his football team I'm sure the emergence of a starting quarterback would rank pretty high on that list.

Jackson State opened preseason practice and year two under Hughes on Thursday afternoon. For a second consecutive season, there's no clear-cut starter at quarterback.

Talent isn't the issue with five viable options all healthy entering camp. Brent Lyles and Jordan Williams will compete with three newcomers for the job. Hughes hopes one emerges, but says the addition of new talent creates healthy competition.

"You've got some young kids that have been in the program for a year or two," Hughes said. "And I've been here for a year, so anytime you bring in quality athletes you always looking for competition. And I just tell the kids, we're always looking for better players than we already have."

Thursday's practice was the first of 29 for the Tigers. JSU opens the season September 2nd at TCU.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.