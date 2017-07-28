Man critical after being shot multiple times - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Man critical after being shot multiple times

Posted by Mary Grace Eppes, Digital Content Director
JACKSON, MS Mississippi News Now -

Police say a 28-year-old man was shot multiples times Friday morning. 

Police responded to the scene on Cleveland and Jones Avenue after receiving the call just after 3 a.m. He's currently in critical condition at UMMC. 

No suspect information right now.

