The man at the center of a criminal case against Hinds County District Attorney Robert Schuler-Smith was back in court Friday.

Christopher Butler sentenced on drug possession charges stemming from a 2011 raid on his home.

The Hinds DA and prosecutor accused of helping Butler with his case.

Christopher Butler sentenced to 30 years in prison for drug possession. Prosecutors had asked judge Jeff Weill for the maximum of 48 years.

Stanley Alexander, Assistant Attorney General said, "The state mandated he get at least 24 the court showed mercy by only adding 6 more years where he could have had another 24."

Judge Weill said he had never seen a clearer case of evidence of guilt in what prosecutors presented during the trial.

Case and point, a surveillance video from Butler's house which states attorney's say showed him placing drugs in an ottoman, which narcotics officers found during a raid of his home.

Stanley Alexander said, "Video is better than a confession because a person can see a confession was coerced. The video showed he did it it was overwhelming and there's no question to his guilt."

EXCLUSIVE: Surveillance video disputes DA Smith's claim that MBN agents frames Butler

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Schuler Smith accused of providing Butler with legal help on his drug case, and even going as far as saying narcotics agents planted the marijuana in his home.

Butler only indicted during the D.A.'s first trial, now convicted and sentenced.

Schuler Smith and his attorneys now having to fight against states attorney's case, which will now likely include guilt by association.

