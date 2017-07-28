MIRA on UAW Donations: "These are not bribes"

With only six days to come to a decision, Nissan technicians are expected to cast their vote that will determine if they want United Auto Workers to bargain and represent them in future company matters.

Earlier this week, MSNewsNow reported UAW has been giving donations to local churches and non-profits over the past few years. When finding that out., some workers claimed these donations look more like bribes, but the Mississippi Immigration Rights Alliance says that's just UAW committing to their mission of helping others.



"Right now, you have a very paternal relationship and Nissan brags about what they have done for the workers," MIRA Executive Director, Bill Chandler said. "The reality is workers need to be able to set their own agendas for the things that they really care about and present that through the collective bargaining process."

MIRA says UAW is not the only union that donates or has a presence on a non-profit's board and that the union shouldn't be singled out or accused of bribing the community when they have done so much to help others.



"We have 15 board members. We have one board member from the United Auto Workers. We have a board member from the Communications Workers. We had a board member from the Labors International Union." Chandler explained. "All of them, in one way or another, are concerned about social justice."

