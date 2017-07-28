Do you need a hug? Put yourself in the arms of a professional

After a stressful day, have you ever felt that you needed a hug?

Well now there is a professional in the metro area to do just that.

It's a new trend, a certified professional cuddler is available give you comfort and wrap their arms around you.

"It's new, but it's real," said cuddlist practitioner Hannah Cunningham. "It's not a prank. We're not crazy".

Step into her Flowood office where a full sized mattress awaits you.

This is where you come when you literally need a hug.

She practices touch therapy.

"As a society we're slowly learning we are touch deprived and that is not in a sense of a sexual manner, especially when it comes in regards to human health. We need touch in order to function well," said Cunningham.

The 28 year old Belhaven University graduate chose not to use her elementary education degree and instead received a license in cuddling from Cuddlist, a New York based internet site.

According to Cunningham, the therapy is related to science.

"It's designed to help people produce oxytocin which is a feel good hormone that helps you relax, stabilize your blood pressure, your breathing," said the therapist.

Clients are vetted through an interview process and agree to a code of conduct, nothing sexual, no lip contact.

The sessions are one hour minimum.

They may choose to spoon, be cradled or simply hold hands.

"Most of my clients are middle aged men.Men are very physical creatures whereas women we just need this taken care of," she said as she pointed to her head. "I've had one client ball up in tears just based on the past. Simply because I would help re-enact a touch that someone else implied in their life".

Cunningham has been licensed and practicing for two months and is located in the Regus Offices at Dogwood Festival Mall.

